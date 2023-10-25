Walk in like you Own the Place at this Grocery Store!

We welcome Margaret Mittelstadt from Outpost Natural Foods Cooperative to talk about national co-op month at Outpost! Join the co-op! Cooperative business are business that exist for the benefit of its co-owners, owned by the community. Outpost specializes in natural and organic foods, as well as their signature prepared foods. Foods found at Outpost contain nothing artificial, no synthetic colorings, sweeteners, preservatives – no funny business! A few things that make Outpost really stand out as a business are the fact that membership is open and voluntary, everyone is welcome to become an owner. Outpost also holds a mission to serve the community, shoppers can participate in fun activities that give back! Stop by any of Outpost's 4 store locations or join online at www.outpost.coop/join. Folks who join in October get a free Outpost pint glass!

