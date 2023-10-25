Watch Now
Walk in like you Own the Place at this Grocery Store!

Outpost Natural Foods Cooperative
We welcome Margaret Mittelstadt from Outpost Natural Foods Cooperative to talk about national co-op month at Outpost! Join the co-op! Cooperative business are business that exist for the benefit of its co-owners, owned by the community. Outpost specializes in natural and organic foods, as well as their signature prepared foods. Foods found at Outpost contain nothing artificial, no synthetic colorings, sweeteners, preservatives – no funny business! A few things that make Outpost really stand out as a business are the fact that membership is open and voluntary, everyone is welcome to become an owner. Outpost also holds a mission to serve the community, shoppers can participate in fun activities that give back! Stop by any of Outpost's 4 store locations or join online at www.outpost.coop/join. Folks who join in October get a free Outpost pint glass!
Posted at 11:46 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 12:46:09-04

