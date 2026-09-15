Wagfest Returns: A Tail-Wagging Day of Fun for Pets and Their People

Grab the leash and head to Brookfield for one of southeastern Wisconsin’s favorite pet-friendly traditions! Elmbrook Humane Society’s 19th Annual Wagfest brings together thousands of animal lovers and their furry companions for a day packed with fun, community, and a great cause. Taking place Saturday, September 26, at Mitchell Park, the event features local food trucks, vendors, community sponsors, a beer garden, raffle prizes, and plenty of activities designed especially for dogs. Proceeds support Elmbrook Humane Society’s mission of helping animals in need while creating opportunities for pets and people to connect. Outreach Manager Maggie Boettinger and Volunteer Director Nicole Latus join The Morning Blend with an adoptable shelter dog and details on what attendees can expect at this popular family-friendly fundraiser.

Details: EBHS Wagfest