Vote Now In The Morning Blend Gives Back

BANK FIVE NINE is giving some charities another shot at $1,000! They are bringing back some runners up from the past in our Morning Blend Gives back Program.

Becky Miller from Bank Five Nine is here to tell us more about these deserving charities.

HEALING IDENTITY FOUNDATION

The Healing Identity Foundation is on a mission helping individuals reform their identity after a diagnosis of cancer. Our resources directly impact individuals in Southeastern Wisconsin. Our outreach programs are designed to rebuild confidence, build a plan and gain normalcy during times of treatment and healing. Currently the Healing Identity Foundation is supporting three key programs: Wig Funding Grants, Cosmetic Kits for Children’s of Wisconsin and a Mentorship program that connects families in the battle with those who have already walked it.

Website: https://www.healinghavenofwi.com/healingidentityfoundation

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HealingIdentityFoundation/

ALS Association WI Chapter

To lead the fight to cure and treat ALS through global, cutting-edge research, and to empower people with ALS and their families to live fuller lives by providing them with compassionate care and support.

Website: https://www.vsals.org/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ALSAWisconsin

All Star Health Center

All Star Health Center recognizes the disconnect between individuals with disabilities and their desire to learn healthier lifestyles. Our staff aims to eliminate this gap by addressing the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of these individuals. The center and its staff allow for wellness through various means: dance, cardio, strength training, taekwondo, nutrition, and cooking classes.

Website: https://www.allstarhealthcenter.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllStarHealthCenter2020

The Right Relief

We provide practical and emotional support to nourish caregivers. Our first mission as a Non- Profit Organization is to provide 5,475 home cooked "hug for the belly" meals to Caregivers and their loved ones.

Website: www.therightreliefinc.org

Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/TheRightReliefInc

SE Wisconsin Emergency Support Group, Inc

Our choice pantry breaks down barriers to food insecurity, we support 215+ kids and 185+ adults (total of 400+ people) each week with food and supplies. Our non-profit welcomes each family with a smile, dignity, respect and serves all in a non-judgmental way.

Website: https://www.sewiesg.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/sewiesg

Go here and vote for your favorite charity by November 12th!