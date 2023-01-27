Volunteer To Help Care For Wildlife

Today we are joined by The Wildlife In Need Center! Ambassador Leucius, a Virginia Opossum is in studio and he is very cute! Kim Banach and Ellen Munshower are here to recruit some volunteers.

You will be trained to help care for the animals they take in to the center. The Wildlife In Need Center (WINC) invites you to their next volunteer orientations! The orientations will be held on Saturday, January 28th at 11:00 am and Wednesday February 8th at 6:30pm at the Wildlife In Need Center.

For more information call (262) 965-3090 or visit the website.

If volunteering isn't your thing, check out their meet and greet on Saturday, Feb. 11th 10-noon.

W349 S1480 S. Waterville Road

Oconomowoc