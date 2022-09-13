Volunteer Opportunities For Helping Animals

Love animals? Haws has great opportunities to volunteer! You can help the animals in so many ways as a volunteer for HAWS in the shelter, at our Schallock Center, through corporate team projects…even as a family alongside your kids! Become apart of Helping Hands for HAWS and help make a difference. There always looking for more people to get involved and it's a fun experience. Devon Kirkpatrick and Katie Gerls are here tell us more about wht HAWS offers and why this is a great program to be apart of.

Volunteer at HAWS! Learn more about all the opportunities available, for individuals, families or groups at hawspets.org/volunteer