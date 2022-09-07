Volunteer Opportunities at Wisconsin Humane Society

Wisconsin Humane Society joins us to discuss the volunteer opportunities offered across their entire operations. Stacy Oatman joins us to talk about the current volunteer needs at the Milwaukee campus. How can you get involved in volunteering for WHS? It's as easy as filling out an application on their website at wihumane.org. After review, there is a meet and greet with the Volunteer Coordinator. Then you work together to schedule your shifts.

