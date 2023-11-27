Visit this Beautiful Botanical Garden!

Ellen Hayward, FBBG President/CEO and Judi Dee, FBBG Education Manager join us on the blend to talk about Friends of Boerner Botanical Garden's mission and purpose! FBBG is self-funded, private non-profit organization founded in 1984 to help sustain and preserve Milwaukee County owned historic Boerner Botanical Gardens. They operate year round under a contract with Milwaukee County. -We fulfill our mission through programming/special events in nature for all ages and populations, special new/restoration projects and fundraising to support our operations.

FBBG also works with students in the WI school district, teaching science lessons and funding programming for public schools. In 2022, a new Children's Garden at Boerner was opened! They also host special events, nature walks, family and adult programming year round and more. They also have a volunteer program!

FBBG encourages K12 schools to call them and schedule their students for in nature learning! They sell memberships for year round garden enjoyment. Memberships can be used for admission to 300+ gardens around the country and the gift shop is open year round….selling the work of local artists and crafters.

Become a member of FBBG!

Call 414 525 5653 or website boernerbotanicalgardens.org

Volunteer and donate to FBBG as they work to sustain historic Boerner (opened in 1939!)

Join them for our Craft Fair in December and their family focused Winterfest in January!

