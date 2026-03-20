Visit the REALTORS® Home & Garden Show

Celebrating its 100th year, the REALTORS® Home & Garden Show, presented by Unilock, offers inspiration for every season of living. Learn about the latest home improvement tips and trends, attend free seminars by area professionals and sample culinary delights prepared by some of southeastern Wisconsin’s most talented chefs.

Molly visited Yutka Fence and the Puppy Play Pit. This is where they will have over 10 of their Dog Rescue partners coming with adoptable pets for people to meet and learn about their organization and missions. Yutka will be at the show booking Free Residential Fence Estimates. Right now they are offering 10% off projects.

Visit them at the REALTORS® Home & Garden Show now through March 29th. (they are closed Monday and Tuesday)