Visit the Northwoods Year-Round

Rice Lake earned its name from the wild rice beds harvested by the Chippewa and other American Indian groups in the past. The area was also formerly known as a highly productive logging community. Now is the time to do something to remember in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Dutch Beckett, Chairman of Rice Lake Tourism, joins us live in studio to talk about how they are keeping the Northwoods humming with unique activities built around the native landscape and distinctive events Wisconsin thrives in during all four seasons.

As the largest city in Barron County, you can find plenty of popular food choices and opportunities to shop in Rice Lake. Get familiar with the small town nice community while strolling downtown and taking in classic historic brick buildings. You are going to want to stay, so they have lots of lodging options to help you have that relaxing weekend away or the week-long stay you’ve been dreaming of.

Right now, you can enter to win a Rice Lake Tourism Getaway. There's so much included in the prize: a two-night stay, ATV rental, mini golf, food, gift cards, and so much more. You can enter this giveaway at TMJ4.com/ricelake.