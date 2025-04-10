Visit the Easter Bunny and the celebration of Spring

Hop on over to Shady Lane Greenhouse this Saturday, April 12, for an Easter celebration like no other! From 11 AM to 2 PM, enjoy a fun-filled day with the Easter Bunny, the largest G-scale model railroad in the Midwest, and a chance to create your very own Easter egg to travel along the tracks! Plus, meet the adorable puppies from JR's Pups for some extra cuteness.

While you're there, explore the greenhouse brimming with stunning Easter lilies, vibrant pansies, cheerful violas, lush hydrangeas, and so much more perfect for adding a touch of spring to your Easter festivities. Don’t miss out on this hopping good time!

For more information visit: Shady Lane Greenhouse !