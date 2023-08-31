Visit Oconto County, Wisconsin this Fall

Today we welcome Samantha Boucher, tourism director to talk about things to do this fall in Oconto County, Wisconsin. There are special upcoming events such as Harvest Fest, Festi Fall and Oconto Fly-In. Also, many hiking and nature spots which are the best for seeing the beautiful fall colors. Other activities include BerryLand, Zombie Bus (paintball) and Revenge Haunted House to look foward to! To learn more about exploring fall activities and colors in Oconto County, visit www.ocontocounty.org.