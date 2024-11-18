Visit Kohler, WI This Holiday Season!

This time of year, Kohler Wisconsin is undoubtedly beautiful. Kohler provides magical moments for guests and the perfect getaway from your everyday routine. Aside from the natural beauty of Kohler, WI, the hospitality team at Kohler Hospitality have planned out the holidays with fun and engaging activities for yourself and the whole family. Activities include visiting Santa, seeing real reindeer, a tree-lighting ceremony, dazzling light displays after the opening of their Frozen Fairways and more! Rejuvenation and relaxation packages are also available.

Stay & save on a cozy retreat to Kohler!

Enjoy up to $200 in resort credit and complimentary access to Frozen Fairways with your overnight stay.

o Inn on Woodlake = $50 resort credit

o The American Club = $100 resort credit

o Cabin Collection = $200 resort credit

Reserve and stay by March 31, 2025.

Plan and book your magical holiday and winter experiences in Kohler now! For more information, visit Five-Diamond Golf Resort | Kohler, Wisconsin