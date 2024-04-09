Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Visit Chicago Southland

An Itinerary for Grandparents and Children
Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 12:46:47-04

Jim Garrett is the President and CEO ofVisit Chicago Southland. He is also a grandpa. Today he teaches us a new word. It's called "Gramping!" He shares his grandpa itinerary for three generations! Watch as Jim visits Brookfield Zoo Chicago, The Original Aurelio's Pizza, Camp Sullivan or watch Jim zipline at Urban Air. Jim invites everyone to Chicago Southland with or with out kids and grandkids. For itinerary's and more visit the website here or call 888-895-8233.

We are making it easy to go gramping or just visit. Enter to win a huge Chicago Southland prize pack here. https://www.tmj4.com/about-us/contests/chicago-southland

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo