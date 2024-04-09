Visit Chicago Southland

Jim Garrett is the President and CEO ofVisit Chicago Southland. He is also a grandpa. Today he teaches us a new word. It's called "Gramping!" He shares his grandpa itinerary for three generations! Watch as Jim visits Brookfield Zoo Chicago, The Original Aurelio's Pizza, Camp Sullivan or watch Jim zipline at Urban Air. Jim invites everyone to Chicago Southland with or with out kids and grandkids. For itinerary's and more visit the website here or call 888-895-8233.

We are making it easy to go gramping or just visit. Enter to win a huge Chicago Southland prize pack here. https://www.tmj4.com/about-us/contests/chicago-southland