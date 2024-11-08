Vision Correction for Those In Need

Summit Eye Care of WI is committed to providing high quality vision care, specializing in cataract treatment and refractive correction surgery. They are Milwaukee’s leading provider of cataract surgery and the first practice in Wisconsin to offer the revolutionary RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL). The LAL is the ONLY intraocular lens (IOL) that can be adjusted postoperatively to provide customized vision correction; this gives patients the unique opportunity to preview and adjust their vision based on their personal desires and lifestyle requirements.

As a clinical researcher, Dr. Vukich has focused on developing innovative technologies that advance the standard of care. Dr. Vukich participates in mission work and charity efforts regularly, traveling to Central America several times a year to help provide eye care to those in need. Through his work, he is not only providing crucial medical care, but also training and resources to local healthcare professionals. Dr. Vukich and Summit Eye Care of WI are dedicated to improving the lives of others while advancing the future of the eye care industry.

For the next 3 months, any patient electing to have refractive surgery at Summit Eye Care, either LASIK or premium cataract surgery, will also be sponsoring a sight restoring surgery for someone with cataract blindness. They will match any elective refractive surgery by donating the funds and resources to provide cataract surgery that will change the life of an individual in need.

Want to know if cataract surgery with LAL is right for you? To find out more—visit www.summiteyewi.com or call 414-877-6414