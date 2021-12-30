Virtual Dementia Tour -Transforming The Culture of Care

Justine Barton is back to explain the Azura Virtual Dementia Tour.

The Virtual Dementia Tour (VDT) is the patented, ground-breaking, and evidence-based method of building a greater understanding of dementia. It is a scientifically proven method that builds sensitivity and awareness in individuals caring for those with dementia by temporarily altering participants physical and sensory abilities.

Azura has provided exceptional care for nearly a decade and is proud to be the premier provider of assisted living and memory care homes with 14 locations throughout Wisconsin. From homelike settings to transformational programming, they provide a safe and nurturing place for older adults and those with dementia.

Azura is offering three different opportunities for people to participate in the Virtual Dementia Tour. Tours take approximately 30 minutes.

Tuesday, Jan. 18th from 9am-5pm at Azura Memory Care of Sheboygan- 2611 Indiana Ave. Sheboygan, WI 53081

Thursday, Jan. 20th from 9am-5pm at Azura Assisted Living & Memory Care of Fox Point- 7770 N. Port Washington Rd. Fox Point, WI 53217

Thursday, Feb. 17th from 9am-5pm at Azura Assisted Living & Memory Care of Brookfield- 16010 Washington Ave. Brookfield, WI 53005

Register for a time by going to the website or call 715-491-0880

For General Information on Azura

Call 414-208-5215

AzuraLiving.com

