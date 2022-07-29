Fr. Gene's Help Center is a free clothing closet founded by Fr. Gene Jakubek in 1969. The organization accepts donations of new or clean, gently used clothing for men, women, and children and distributes the clothing to people in need. Their mission is to provide dignity through free clothing to people in need within the Milwaukee community. They envision a transformed community where all people have access to clean, dignified clothing in which they feel confident.

The vintage clothing trade-up allows them to raise money to purchase critically needed underwear for their clients. For only $10, shoppers can fill a bag with vintage clothing. Fr. Gene's Help Center will use the proceeds to purchase underwear for its clients. This is the second year Fr. Gene's Help Center is holding a vintage clothing trade-up and the first time the event is being held at the Brady Street Festival. The executive director, Jessica Luebbering, joins us to discuss the vintage clothing trade-up at the Brady Street Festival on July 30 from 11am-8pm. For more information, please visit Fathergeneshelp.org/events or call (414)258-4357.