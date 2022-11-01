Veteran’s Week & Honoring Heroes with Homes

Belman Homes is a single-family home and condominium builder, land developer, and Real Estate Agent serving Waukesha and surrounding counties. Belman Homes hand builds homes on customers home sites as well as offers move in ready homes and condos. They are known for hand built old world craftsmanship and a great customer experience. Belman Homes is Wisconsin Builder’s Association’ 2021 Builder of the Year. David Belman joins us to talk about Veteran's week and honoring heroes with homes.

Learn more: www.operationfinallyhome.org Donate: Text “Wisconsin” 41444