For veterans, filing for VA disability benefits can feel complicated, especially after a previous denial. Tabak Law CEO Jim Brzezinski joins Morning Blend to explain why veterans and surviving spouses may want to take a fresh look at their options.

From documenting service-connected conditions to challenging denied claims or disability ratings, Tabak Law helps veterans navigate the VA claims process. Jim will also address a common hesitation: benefits aren’t a “handout.” They exist to support eligible veterans and families impacted by military service.

Even manageable service-related conditions may be worth documenting before they worsen.

Tabak Law offers free case reviews, with no fee unless the client wins. Request a review at Tabak Law.