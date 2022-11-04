Veteran Owned BBQ Business Made in Wisconsin

Greg Fischer, veteran and owner of Burn Pit BBQ joins us to talk about his BBQ products that are all natural, gluten free and made in Wisconsin! They also give back to the veteran community. They have a variety of seasonings and tasty BBQ selections to pick! We'll also find out where you can find their products locally.

Get Christmas shopping started early - head to the website to pick up products for the bbq-ers and grillers in your life.

Burn Pit BBQ is a veteran-owned bbq company, providing rubs & sauces

