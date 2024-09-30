Veolia and MIAD Students Team Up to Create Mural in Oak Creek

In the fall of 2023, Veolia partnered with Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) to solicit concepts for the installation of a mural at the South Shore Water Reclamation facility in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. This is Veolia’s 4th project with MIAD students and their Innovation Center.

Chosen students presented several designs that were vetted by the Veolia team. Two final design concepts, inspired by native species of plants and fish. Andi Kneeland of Veolia and artist Kate Kasper from MIAD join us this morning as we learn more about the Oak Creek mural installation. Find more information about Veolia here — Veolia North America

