Venture into the past with Dinosaur Discovery at the Milwaukee County Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo works to promote appreciation for all animals and supports conservation of their diverse habitats. They contribute to worldwide animal management, conservation and research efforts to make a difference. The Zoo has introduced a summer exhibit called Dinosaur Discovery sponsored by Sendik's Food Market, created to help the public experience these animals from distant times.

Stomp back in time to meet some of the most formidable predators from the past! Be astounded by full-size and scientifically-accurate animatronic displays — moving, breathing, spitting, and more. Touch and feel what these dinosaurs were like, as you appreciate the role of predators in the ecosystem and be inspired to conserve their modern-day counterparts. Joining us today to talk more about this exhibit is Kimberly Graves, communications coordinator at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

To learn more about Dinosaur Discovery, the Roar & Explore Days and the Milwaukee County Zoo please visit their website at www.milwaukeezoo.org or give them a call at 414-771-3040.