Vending For Mending-A Benefit For A Local Family In Crisis

Lakepoint Church places a high value on kids, families, and everyday relationships in Muskego. They’re hosting an annual event they call Vending For Mending, Saturday, December 2nd, 10am-4pm, to benefit a Franklin family in medical crisis. It’s just one of the many ways a local-minded church like this is spilling what they have in faith, into their community, by operating also as a Community Center. Today Lead Pastor, Brian Hofmeister join us along with Cammie Hronek. Cammie is the Pastor of Discipleship.

Saturday's fundraiser is for the Reed Family. Amanda, is fighting brain cancer. Lakepoint Church is hoping that they can help Amanda, Jeff and their two children. They want her to have every necessary treatment and ease the financial burden for the family.

Lakepoint Church owns the building and hostsMuskego Circle Community Center. (Basically the church opens the building to the public for events including weddings and showers. They are offering discounted room rentals for any corporate event (training, conferences, breakout meetings) that reserves their space by December 31st. Just visit the website and mention you saw them on The Morning Blend.