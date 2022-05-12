A day of vegetables, flowers and fun! See what there is at Shady Lane Greenhouse for your 2022 vegetable garden: tomatoes, peppers, herbs and more. Explore the possibilities for your personal vegetable garden. Make your yard a personal oasis with plants from Shady Lane.

Heidi Hornung is the Shady Lane Greenhouse manager and joins us to discuss the types of plants, activities and events coming up. Vegetable Garden Day is Saturday from 10am-3pm. For more information, please visit shadylanegreenhouse.com