Join Shady Lane Greenhouse Saturday, May 17th from 9:00-2:00 to learn everything you need to know about growing vegetables in containers, raised beds, or traditional garden spaces. Dr. Patti will be on hand to answer all your questions and guide you through several tomato, pepper, eggplant, and herb planting projects.

Shady Lane

W172N7388 Shady Ln, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

262-251-1660