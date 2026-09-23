Vegas for Less? Inside the 5-Day Sale Unlocking Major Savings

Planning a Vegas getaway? Now may be the perfect time to book. The annual Vegas 5-Day Sale is returning with more than 120 special offers on hotels, dining, entertainment, attractions and experiences throughout Las Vegas.

Live from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Vegas Revealed co-hosts Sean McAllister and Dayna Roselli are sharing an exclusive first look at the deals, along with insider tips on where to stay, what to eat and how to make the most of every dollar. From iconic Strip attractions to hidden gems beyond the neon lights, they’ll help travelers build the ultimate Vegas itinerary while taking advantage of limited-time savings.