Varicose Vein disease may seem like a cosmetic "thing." However, Dr. Deborah Majoney is back from Wisconsin Vein Center and Medispa to talk more about what happens if this disease is left untreated.

Many people still do not realize that varicose vein disease can lead to numerous symptoms, which left untreated can cause serious complications.

There are multiple stages of venous disorder. Although only a fraction of patients with venous disease go on to serious problems, certain risk factors that make complications more likely are increasing age, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, pregnancy, smoking, prolonged sitting or standing.

Symptoms of venous disease include aching or tired legs, burning or tingling in the legs, leg cramps that awaken you at night, discolored skin, especially at the ankles, leg swelling, flaking or itching skin, leg rash, heaviness or fatigue in the legs, leathery thickened skin, open sores or ulcers, varicose veins. Women may have pelvic pain or heaviness.

Virtually all venous problems can be managed in a non-invasive or minimally invasive fashion. Dr. Manjoney and her team have been treating all stages of venous disease for over 20 years. An ultrasound evaluation will most often be performed to guide recommendations for treatment. Most symptomatic disease treatment is covered by health insurance.

They are in- network with many insurers, and they also work with out of network patients, or people with high-deductible plans, to help them afford treatment.

