Vaping: Know the Truth- Youth Vaping Prevention & Resources to Quit

Did you know that, according to the CDC, over 2.1 million high school and middle school students vaped nicotine in 2023? Amy Taylor, the Chief of Community Engagement for Truth Initiative, and Quintese Kenner, a High School teacher who utilizes the Vaping: Know the Truth curriculum, join us this morning to discuss how to address youth vaping. Since the Vaping: Know the Truth curriculum launched, it has reached more than one million students across the country is less than three years!

For more information about the Vaping: Know the Truth curriculum and resources to help young people, visit truthinitiative.org/vaping-curriculum.

