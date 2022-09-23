Over a two-year period, High Gear apprentice technicians work alongside experienced, technician mentors for hands-on training and real-world experience. Candidates will have a career opportunity as a full-time auto technician with Van Horn Automotive Group, participate in all manufacturing specified training and become a technician, complete ASE certifications, achieve technical proficiency, and the tools purchased through Van Horn Automotive Group become the employee’s property. Deyna Gatica and Gabriel Urbin share more about this opportunity.
Van Horn Automotive Group’s Apprentice Program
Van Horn Automotive Group
Posted at 10:23 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 11:23:20-04
