Van Horn Automotive Group’s Apprentice Program

Over a two-year period, High Gear apprentice technicians work alongside experienced, technician mentors for hands-on training and real-world experience. Candidates will have a career opportunity as a full-time auto technician with Van Horn Automotive Group, participate in all manufacturing specified training and become a technician, complete ASE certifications, achieve technical proficiency, and the tools purchased through Van Horn Automotive Group become the employee’s property. Deyna Gatica and Gabriel Urbin share more about this opportunity.