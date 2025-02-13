Watch Now
Valiant Vel: The Fight for Fairness and Equality

Author Jerrianne H. Illustrator Aaron B.
At this engaging launch event, author Jerrianne Hayslett and illustrator Aaron Boyd will discuss the making of Valiant Vel: Vel Phillips and the Fight for Fairness and Equality, a biography highlighting the life of Vel Phillips, Wisconsin's first Black female judge and a pioneering civil rights advocate. The event will feature a discussion on Phillips's decades-long fight for fair housing in Milwaukee and her groundbreaking achievements in law and politics.

Launch Event: Special guest Michael Phillips Saturday, February 15, at 1:00 p.m., Milwaukee Public LibraryClick here for more information and to register.

