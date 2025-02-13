Valiant Vel: The Fight for Fairness and Equality

At this engaging launch event, author Jerrianne Hayslett and illustrator Aaron Boyd will discuss the making of Valiant Vel: Vel Phillips and the Fight for Fairness and Equality, a biography highlighting the life of Vel Phillips, Wisconsin's first Black female judge and a pioneering civil rights advocate. The event will feature a discussion on Phillips's decades-long fight for fair housing in Milwaukee and her groundbreaking achievements in law and politics.

Launch Event: Special guest Michael Phillips Saturday, February 15, at 1:00 p.m., Milwaukee Public LibraryClick here for more information and to register.