Valentine’s Day Sparkle

Diamonds DirectWauwatosa General Manager Michelle Duebner will showcase Valentine’s Day gifting ideas at any budget from Diamonds Direct and share information about the first Wisconsin Diamonds Direct Showroom, now open in Wauwatosa, just north of Mayfair Mall. She will also bring a selection of other jewelry items that can be found in the Wauwatosa showroom including some showstopping diamond pieces.

Diamonds Direct is one of the fastest-growing jewelry stores in the US and opened their first Wisconsin Showroom this holiday season in Wauwatosa on Mayfair Road, just north of Mayfair Mall. The 6000 square foot showroom features unmatched inventory that is a must-see for jewelry lovers. Currently Diamonds Direct has 30 locations spanning the US and has plans for five new locations in 2024. Customers can visit the Wauwatosa showroom February 1st through 14th and shop for 20% savings on Fashion Favorites. This Thursday stop by from 5 to 7 PM for our Grand Opening open house for food, drinks, music and, of course, jewelry!

Diamonds Direct

2600 N Mayfair Rd

Suite 100

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

