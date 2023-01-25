Valentine's Day Gifts

The Flannel Fox is gearing up for Valentine's Day with lots of fun clothes and gift ideas!
The XOXO sweatshirt is from their super soft sweatshirt line that is a big seller at The Flannel Fox. Just in time for Valentine's Day they have new local vendors who have joined the lineup. Owner Melyssa Bauer shows us more fun items.
Check out their social media @flannelfoxtosa or call 414-810-1984.
The Flannel Fox
7602 Harwood Ave
Wauwatosa
Posted at 9:42 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 10:42:40-05
The Flannel Fox is gearing up for Valentine's Day with lots of fun clothes and gift ideas!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.