Valentine’s Cocktails For Date Night In

When Artist Rachel K Miller started drawing cocktail recipes and posting them to Instagram, she had no idea that she was about to create a book. But at the urging of her followers, create a book she did. Each of the over 64 cocktails includes a full color illustration of the recipe, while the facing page features figure drawings and anecdotes about the drink. The result is a whimsical combination of original art, classic drink recipes, and tips for the home bartender. The Illustrated Cocktail is a cocktail table book that is visually stimulating yet doesn’t take itself too seriously.

You can find Rachel's book on Amazon or her website