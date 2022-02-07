Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Valentine’s Cocktails For Date Night In

Posted at 11:01 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 12:01:57-05

When Artist Rachel K Miller started drawing cocktail recipes and posting them to Instagram, she had no idea that she was about to create a book. But at the urging of her followers, create a book she did. Each of the over 64 cocktails includes a full color illustration of the recipe, while the facing page features figure drawings and anecdotes about the drink. The result is a whimsical combination of original art, classic drink recipes, and tips for the home bartender. The Illustrated Cocktail is a cocktail table book that is visually stimulating yet doesn’t take itself too seriously.

You can find Rachel's book on Amazon or her website

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019