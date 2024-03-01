Vacation & Resort Wear For Spring Break or Anytime

Get ready for Spring Break, Easter and Summer. Today Kim Pfaender and Amy Skaggs from MayHouse Collection show us some great fashion that is easy to pack and looks great.

MayHouse Collection is a locally owned lifestyle boutique featuring men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel & footwear, accessories, jewelry, cosmetics, home décor, gifts and a floral studio. Located in Oconomowoc, MayHouse Collection is your local one-stop shop. From babies to 80s+, we have you covered!

Mention that you Saw MayHouse Collectionon The Morning Blend and receive 15% off your entire purchase of regular priced items! You can follow them on FB and Instagram. Sign up for notifications and know first about promotions and events!

Visit them at W359 N5002 Brown St, Oconomowoc

Call: (262) 354-8100