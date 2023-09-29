Vacation Destination! - A Mix of Urban Amenities and Heartland Charm

Visit Aurora, Illinois this fall and holiday season! Cort Carlson, Executive Director of the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau joins us with all of the best activities and things to do in Aurora! Just 40 miles west of Chicago, Aurora houses the perfect blend of urban amenities and heartland charm. Enjoy breathtaking theater performances, some shopping at the Chicago Premium Outlets, iconic architecture, delicious dining options and more! Also, Chicago's favorite holiday attraction, The Christkindlmarket! Get your free copy of the Aurora Area Go Guide, available in print and online at enjoyaurora.com.