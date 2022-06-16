Vacation By The Lake

Kathleen Eickhoff is from Elkhart Lake to share with us all the fun things to do here and why you should consider planning your next destination at this fun spot. There's so much to do and lots of variety so there's something for everyone. If you're looking for lively activity there's Road America Racing, live music and fun beach vibes! And of course you can explore the beautiful Mediterranean blue waters of Elkhart Lake. There's many resort areas and beaches to choose from. Those are just some of the many activities to do there.

