UW All of Us Milwaukee is Back

The UW All of Us research program has a specific goal: to reach underrepresented communities that have been treated poorly in the past. But now, it’s relaunch week for the University of Wisconsin-Madison All of Us Research Program’s Milwaukee site! UW All of Us Milwaukee Assistant Director, Bashir Easter, and Nutrition Educator and Founder of Y-Eat Right, Yvonne Greer, join us today to discuss the relaunch.

To learn more about the All of Us research program, visit joinallofus.org or call 414-219-3810. For more about UW efforts in the community, go to allofus.wisc.edu/about. Stay tuned to their Facebook page for a list of upcoming activities! For Yvonne Greer, email yeatright.57@gmail.com.