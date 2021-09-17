Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

UW All of Us Milwaukee is Back

Enroll Today!
Posted at 11:04 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 12:04:57-04

The UW All of Us research program has a specific goal: to reach underrepresented communities that have been treated poorly in the past. But now, it’s relaunch week for the University of Wisconsin-Madison All of Us Research Program’s Milwaukee site! UW All of Us Milwaukee Assistant Director, Bashir Easter, and Nutrition Educator and Founder of Y-Eat Right, Yvonne Greer, join us today to discuss the relaunch.

To learn more about the All of Us research program, visit joinallofus.org or call 414-219-3810. For more about UW efforts in the community, go to allofus.wisc.edu/about. Stay tuned to their Facebook page for a list of upcoming activities! For Yvonne Greer, email yeatright.57@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019