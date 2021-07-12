Using Digital Innovation to Defy Hunger

Technological transformation has helped many organizations solve seemingly impossible problems. One of the world’s greatest issues is food insecurity, but is there a solution? The Not Impossible Foundation and Labs is teaming up with Genpact to find a solution using digital innovation. Joining us to share their experiences are Mick Ebeling, the founder of the Not Impossible Foundation and Labs, and Stacy Simpson, the global leader of corporate responsibility for Genpact.

