Using Digital Innovation to Defy Hunger

New Program Targets One Million Meals a Month
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 11:36:04-04

Technological transformation has helped many organizations solve seemingly impossible problems. One of the world’s greatest issues is food insecurity, but is there a solution? The Not Impossible Foundation and Labs is teaming up with Genpact to find a solution using digital innovation. Joining us to share their experiences are Mick Ebeling, the founder of the Not Impossible Foundation and Labs, and Stacy Simpson, the global leader of corporate responsibility for Genpact.

To get involved, visit genpact.com/notimpossible.

