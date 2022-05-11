Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Uses and Benefits of Pink Himalayan Salt

Miracle Saltworks Collective Inc
Posted at 10:41 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 11:41:35-04

Miracle Saltworks Collective Inc uses Himalayan Salt to curate, craft and sell products. From edible salt for human consumption, to feed for animals, decorative products, and wellness products. Their resources can be used to service several markets and supply-chains.

The CFO, Tad Ballantyne, and CCO, Muhammad Khan, join us to talk about the modernization of this industry. Visit their showroom at 7730 S 6th St Building A Oak Creek, WI. Mention The Morning Blend for 30% off your purchase. For more information, please visit https://www.miraclesaltcollective.com/

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes