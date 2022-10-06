Use Your Intuition to Find Love

Laura Day is back! A return guest to The Morning Blend. The New York Times-bestselling author and a well-known practicing intuitive, has spent nearly four decades helping individuals (including some famous faces [lauraday.com]) and corporations to develop their own innate intuitive abilities to be more successful.

Laura’s work has helped demystify intuition and bring it into the mainstream. She demonstrates practical uses of intuition in a variety of fields including business, science, medicine, and personal growth.

Newsweek magazine calls her “The $10,000-a-Month Psychic,” and she’s been profiled in top-tier outlets including, Forbes[forbes.com] , Fortune, Poosh [poosh.com] and Vulture [vulture.com].

Laura will talk about using your intuition to find love!

