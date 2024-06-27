Did you know that there is an urgent care, walk-in clinic for pets right here in the North Shore? Julie Ericson joins the show today to tell us that UrgentVet is now open! In human healthcare, people typically visit their regular doctor for general wellness, urgent care for minor injury or illness, and the ER for life-threatening concerns. UrgentVet has invented urgent care for pets! When cats and dogs are sick or injured and it’s not something that requires advanced surgery or overnight hospitalization, they can help. Care is available 365 days a year after hours. You can just walk in or you can save a spot online before you leave home.

To learn more and save your spot, visit www.urgentvet.com. Or, stop in for a tour at 6969 N Port Washington Rd.