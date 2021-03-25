Upgrade Your Photography

Used camera buyers will be at Art’s Cameras Plus Greenfield AND Waukesha on Friday & Saturday paying top dollar for your gear! Tony Miresse joins us to talk about why your digital camera may need an upgrade

CASH-4-CAMERAS has become a huge event for Art’s. Buyers from one of the largest used camera retailers in the country are going to be at each of the stores – Greenfield AND Waukesha.

Because they have a world-wide customer base for selling used gear, they will pay top dollar for your used cameras & lenses. They will pay cash on the spot OR they will boost their offer by 10% if you want to trade for anything else at Art’s.

We’re undergoing the biggest improvement in cameras since we transitioned from film to digital about 20 years ago. Full Frame mirrorless cameras are super-hot right now because they are smaller, faster and just plain better than traditional SLR cameras. All the new cameras and lenses being introduced are mirrorless models so everyone wants to trade in their old non-mirrorless stuff now is the time.

CA$H-4-CAMERAS EVENT

ART’S CAMERAS PLUS

GREENFIELD ( Across from Southridge)

4981 s 76TH St

Waukesha

2130 Silvernail Rd I-94 at Hwy T

Fri, 10am – 5:00pm & Sat, 10am – 4pm

