Upgrade Your Home Decor

Posted at 10:57 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 11:57:14-05

Bazaar Home Decorating is excited to announce the grand opening of their Hunter Douglas Experience Center. They have upgraded displays to better show the capabilities and beauty of Hunter Douglas Shades. At the center, customers can come in and see, touch, feel and experience what your windows will look like. Bazaar Home Decorating also specializes in blinds, drapery, and bedding. Owner, Dan Anheuser joins us to share the effectiveness of Bazaar Home Decorating's motorized shades.

First 10 people to call and schedule a showroom appointment, get 5% off their purchase! Call or text 262-784-2448 for your appointment.

