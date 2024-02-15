Upgrade Your Flooring

FLOOR360 is the premiere custom carpet in-house fabrication and showroom in Milwaukee. Design driven carpet selections at every price point customized to specification and highly skilled installation services.

Jen Fickling is the Director of Sales and joins us to chat about how to customize your selections and the installation process.

Floor360 is near Hwy 41 and Silver Spring Drive. Right now they offer free design consultations which includes a brief conversation about your project, presented with options by a designer in person in the showroom based on your preferred budget and style.