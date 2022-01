Refresh your kitchen's cabinetry, doors or furniture! The Finishing Room offers color consulting, professional finishing cabinets, and other options to spruce up your kitchen. Owner, Tara Knox joins us to share the cost effectiveness of a kitchen refresh versus a full remodel.

Call The Finishing Room to get quote and/or to sign up to have work done. Call (262) 204-8222 or visit for more information www.TFRMKE.com