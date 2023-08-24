Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Update On The Local Real Estate Market

Firefly Real Estate
Firefly Real Estate is a locally-owned, independent, full service real estate brokerage servicing the Greater Metro Milwaukee area. Katie Rose Sprague is the managing broker/owner. He team has 20 with the office centrally located in Wauwatosa. They pride themselves in offering outstanding value, proven results, and a client’s first mentality, with an exceptional social media reach and a genuine commitment to helping their clients and community. Katie will give us a snapshot of the current market. If you are looking to buy or sell, call Katie. 414.331.8007 (cell) katie@fireflyrealestate.net
Posted at 11:14 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 12:14:51-04

Firefly Real Estate is a locally-owned, independent, full service real estate brokerage servicing the Greater Metro Milwaukee area. Katie Rose Sprague is the managing broker/owner. He team has 20 with the office centrally located in Wauwatosa. They pride themselves in offering outstanding value, proven results, and a client’s first mentality, with an exceptional social media reach and a genuine commitment to helping their clients and community. Katie will give us a snapshot of the current market. If you are looking to buy or sell, call Katie.
414.331.8007 (cell)
katie@fireflyrealestate.net

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes