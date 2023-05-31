Upcoming Pet Walk With A Canine Costume Contest

Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society is here today to tell us about the center's upcoming Pet Walk, their largest pet-friendly, outdoor fundraiser for the whole family. The Pet Walk Milwaukee is Saturday, June 17 at Veterans Park right on the lakefront. The day of fun includes a walk through the park, music, vendors & exhibitors, food & beverages, dog games and a canine costume contest, all to benefit animals in the community who need us most. The Pet Walk is pet-friendly, but you don't have to have a dog to participate-everyone is welcome! For more information, visit online at Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Walk.

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm.

