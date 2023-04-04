Upcoming Milwaukee Event With Alpha Kappa Alpha

Kiahna W. Davis from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Central Region is here today to tell us about their upcoming Milwaukee event. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is the first and oldest Greek-letter organization established by service-minded African American college-educated women. The sorority recently celebrated its 115th anniversary! The theme for this event is "A Confident and Captivating Region Soaring Through the Journey of a Lifetime in a Great place on a Great Lake." This year's regional conference has already broken previous attendance records, and the Step Show: Steppin' in the Midtown is sold out! But be sure to check out their other events that weekend, which will be open to the public.

Public events will begin on Thursday, April 6 with an Alpha Kappa Alpha Blood Drive through Friday, April 7 there will be a Showcase of Those Who Soar. For more information, visit online at Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.