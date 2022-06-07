Upcoming Juneteenth Celebrations

Tony Kearney is here with Northcott Neighborhood House to tell us all about the exciting Juneteenth celebrations coming up that you won't want to miss. The annual Freedom Ball in Milwaukee is a cultural and educational event designed to highlight the meaning of Juneteenth Day and to raise scholarship dollars for kids here in the city. Proceeds from the Freedom Ball auction fund the Scholarships for Miss and Mister Juneteenth, as well as Junior Mister Juneteenth and Little Miss Juneteenth. This year’s Freedom Ball takes place on Saturday, June 11th at the Milwaukee County Zoo. There's lots of great prizes available for bid, including Brewers suite package, Aaron Rodgers signed jersey, Aaron Jones signed football, Green Bay Packers tickets and Lil Wayne tickets at Summerfest.

The 51st Annual Milwaukee Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration. Milwaukee is home to the longest-running Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration in the country. TMJ4 is proud to broadcast the parade live on Sunday, June 19th starting at 9am. They'll be great food and prizes.

