Upcoming Galentine's Event

Mark your calendars for this coming Sunday from 10am-2pm for you and your galentines! Glow Anti Aging Studio & Institute will be demonstrating their popular non-invasive blemish treatment service with Plasma Pen & Micro Channeling. Owner & founder, Pang Vang joins us talk about the results of these treatments.

All attendees will receive VIPSwag bags from Glow's sponsors, practitioners, and business affiliates, over $500 worth of their services and $100 off their original training cost for students.

Glow Anti Aging Studio & Institute

3065 N 124th Street Suite #201

Brookfield, WI 53005

920-471-0437