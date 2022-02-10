Watch
Upcoming Galentine's Event

at Glow Anti Aging Studio & Institute
Posted at 11:37 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 12:37:04-05

Mark your calendars for this coming Sunday from 10am-2pm for you and your galentines! Glow Anti Aging Studio & Institute will be demonstrating their popular non-invasive blemish treatment service with Plasma Pen & Micro Channeling. Owner & founder, Pang Vang joins us talk about the results of these treatments.

All attendees will receive VIPSwag bags from Glow's sponsors, practitioners, and business affiliates, over $500 worth of their services and $100 off their original training cost for students.

Glow Anti Aging Studio & Institute
3065 N 124th Street Suite #201
Brookfield, WI 53005
920-471-0437

