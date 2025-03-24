UPAF’s 2025 Fundraising Campaign

The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) has been setting the stage since 1967 by providing critical investment from private individuals and philanthropy in our region’s vibrant performing arts scene. Their mission is to secure community resources, promote the performing arts as a regional asset and improve the quality of life through responsible investment in and financial support of the performing arts in Southeastern Wisconsin. The UPAF's Fundraising Campaign is underway now and working to reach a goal of $10.7 million for performing arts in Southeastern Wisconsin.

To donate and learn more visit www.upaf.org